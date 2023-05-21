New Zealand
1News

Tall Fern Mary Goulding admitted to ICU after Chch car crash

6:39am
Mary Goulding warming up before a game for Bendigo Spirit last year.

Mary Goulding warming up before a game for Bendigo Spirit last year. (Source: Getty)

Tall Fern Mary Goulding was admitted to ICU in critical condition after a car crash in Christchurch yesterday morning.

The Tall Ferns announced the news on social media.

"Mary is a much-loved member of the Tall Ferns family, so please join us in sending Mary and her family love, thoughts and prayers at this time," the team's account wrote on Facebook last night. "Kia kaha Mary."

A number of other basketball teams have shared messages of support for Goulding and her family.

"Join us in sending love & prayers to Mary and her family at this time," Mainland Pouākai wrote on Facebook.

Goulding has played around the world, including in the US, Sweden and Australia.

She made her Tall Ferns debut in 2019.

