Police are "speaking with" five teenagers after a ram-raid on Great South Rd in Auckland's Takanini overnight.

"At 12.48am a stolen vehicle was used to gain entry into a liquor store," police said this morning.

"Offenders entered the store and stole alcohol before leaving in another stolen vehicle."

Police said four vehicles were stolen overnight.

The youths are aged between 13 and 16, and police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.