Person injured attempting to flee police in West Auckland

A person injured themselves trying to flee officers in West Auckland last night, police said this morning.

The incident began about 10pm, when police spotted "a vehicle of interest" on Henderson Valley Rd.

Officers signalled for the driver to pull over.

"The driver failed to stop and the vehicle continued driving around West Auckland before being spiked," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Despite being spiked, the vehicle headed onto the Northwestern Motorway, travelling at around 30km/h.

"It came to a stop shortly after."

The driver got out of the vehicle and tried to escape over the motorway barrier, the spokesperson said.

"However, the driver injured themselves in the process and was taken to hospital."

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A St John spokesperson said they took one patient in serious condition to Auckland Hospital.