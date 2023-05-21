New Zealand
1News

Person injured attempting to flee police in West Auckland

9:45am
The incident began about 10pm, when police spotted "a vehicle of interest" on Henderson Valley Rd.

The incident began about 10pm, when police spotted "a vehicle of interest" on Henderson Valley Rd. (Source: 1News)

A person injured themselves trying to flee officers in West Auckland last night, police said this morning.

The incident began about 10pm, when police spotted "a vehicle of interest" on Henderson Valley Rd.

Officers signalled for the driver to pull over.

"The driver failed to stop and the vehicle continued driving around West Auckland before being spiked," a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"Despite being spiked, the vehicle headed onto the Northwestern Motorway, travelling at around 30km/h.

"It came to a stop shortly after."

The driver got out of the vehicle and tried to escape over the motorway barrier, the spokesperson said.

"However, the driver injured themselves in the process and was taken to hospital."

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A St John spokesperson said they took one patient in serious condition to Auckland Hospital.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Crime stats must come down for Kiwis to feel safe - Police Minister

Crime stats must come down for Kiwis to feel safe - Police Minister

It comes as opposition parties attempt to push the Government on its law and order record amid an election year.

10:26am

15:48

Police 'speaking with' 5 teens after Auckland ram-raid

Police 'speaking with' 5 teens after Auckland ram-raid

"At 12.48am a stolen vehicle was used to gain entry into a liquor store" in Takanini, police said this morning.

9:20am

Watch: Impressive sea 'foamnado' whipped up by winds near Piha

Watch: Impressive sea 'foamnado' whipped up by winds near Piha

8:34am

0:52

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on Southern Motorway

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on Southern Motorway

7:20am

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

NZ postal workers discover Malaysian mail scam

6:35pm

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

Watch: Smash and grab robbers strike at busy Auckland mall

4:45pm

0:26

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

Sudan temporary ceasefire agreed, say US and Saudi mediators

Sudan temporary ceasefire agreed, say US and Saudi mediators

36 mins ago

Election 2023: Who will be Northland's champion in Parliament?

8:20

Election 2023: Who will be Northland's champion in Parliament?

11:36am

Boosting NZ-India trade requires partnership, trust - expert

12:15

Boosting NZ-India trade requires partnership, trust - expert

11:02am

Beyonce and Jay-Z reportedly buy 'most expensive Hollywood home ever'

Beyonce and Jay-Z reportedly buy 'most expensive Hollywood home ever'

10:37am

Crusaders get boost after Force snap losing streak against Brumbies

Crusaders get boost after Force snap losing streak against Brumbies

10:26am

Crime stats must come down for Kiwis to feel safe - Police Minister

15:48

Crime stats must come down for Kiwis to feel safe - Police Minister
1
2
3
4
5
6