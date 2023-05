A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle overnight on the Southern Motorway at Auckland's Ōtara.

The collision occurred about 3.50am in the northbound lanes near the Te Irirangi Overbridge, police said in a statement this morning.

The person died at the scene.

The Southern Mwy remains CLOSED between the SH20 link and Te Irirangi Dr. The exit northbound from SH20 onto SH1, and the northbound Redoubt Rd off-ramp are also CLOSED.

Police photography are on-site. Investigations may take several hours.

"The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the northbound lanes remain closed," police said.

Motorists were advised to check the Waka Kotahi journey planning tool for updates on the closure.