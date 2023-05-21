British TV host Phillip Schofield quits after 'feud' rumours

British TV host Phillip Schofield, who started his career in New Zealand, has announced he is leaving his hosting role with the UK show This Morning "with immediate effect" after more than 20 years as co-presenter.

The 61-year-old presenter said he had agreed to step down from the popular daytime show “in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future”.

His departure comes amid reports of a feud with his co-presenter Holly Willoughby, who he has worked with since 2009.

Schofield also recently distanced himself from his brother Timothy, who was found guilty of child sex offences last week.

The presenter said in a statement on Instagram: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

"Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

"So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning’s amazing viewers - and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Schofield was born in Lancashire but moved to New Zealand with his family when he was 19. He hosted 1980s music show Shazam for three years, and was a Radio Hauraki DJ.

He moved back to the UK in 1985.

"Plenty of headlines about the breakdown of his relationship with his co-host Holly Willoughby."



Sky's @emmabirchley has the latest on Phillip Schofield's exit from ITV's This Morning. https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/tCjHOwoyyP — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 20, 2023

Willoughby said today: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director, media and entertainment, said: "Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

"This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”