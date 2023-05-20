Golf
1News

Fox survives PGA Championship cut comfortably despite slip up

11:23am
Ryan Fox reacts to a shot during his second round at the PGA Championship.

Ryan Fox reacts to a shot during his second round at the PGA Championship. (Source: Associated Press)

Ryan Fox has endured a tough second round at the PGA Championship this morning but will comfortably make the cut in New York.

Fox started the day in a tie for sixth at two-under after posting an opening round of 68 yesterday but his second outing at Oak Hill saw him fall 14 places on the leaderboard with a three-over 73.

The 36-year-old opened on the back nine and looked comfortable with five straight pars to start the day but his first slip ups came at the 15th and 16th where he posted back-to-back bogeys.

A birdie immediately after the 17th helped Fox recover but that was just as equally undone with another bogey on the 18th.

Heading to the front nine, Fox again opened with a series of pars on the first three holes but another bogey on the fourth pushed him further back.

Fox then managed to right himself and finish the round with five more holes made at par, seeing him drop to a tie for 19th with players such as Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson at one-over overall.

Fox and Co. are four shots clear of the projected cut line heading into the final two rounds of the tournament - a mark fellow Kiwi Steven Alker unfortunately is well below.

Alker managed to improve 19 spots today with a two-over 72 but his horror opening day has left him at 12-over overall and in a tie for 128th.

American Scottie Scheffler and Canada's Corey Conners currently lead the field at five-under through the first two rounds after both carded two-under 68s today.

Golf

SHARE ME

More Stories

Hendry adamant about returning to golf after cancer diagnosis

Hendry adamant about returning to golf after cancer diagnosis

Michael Hendry was recently diagnosed with leukaemia, meaning he would no longer be able to compete in this year's Open Championship.

Tue, May 16

2:10

Steven Alker defends title for sixth Champions Tour victory

Steven Alker defends title for sixth Champions Tour victory

New Zealander's career resurgence continues with emotional win after the recent death of his caddy.

Mon, May 1

Ko likely to miss cut of first major after rough second round

Ko likely to miss cut of first major after rough second round

Sat, Apr 22

'Wasn't the most confident' - Ko opens major with mixed round

'Wasn't the most confident' - Ko opens major with mixed round

Fri, Apr 21

Ko needing allergy medication for first LPGA major of the year

Ko needing allergy medication for first LPGA major of the year

Thu, Apr 20

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

'Pretty chuffed' - Ryan Fox reflects on his Masters debut

Mon, Apr 10

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Dog walkers warned after little blue penguin mauled to death in Wgtn

Dog walkers warned after little blue penguin mauled to death in Wgtn

25 mins ago

Watch: Trent Boult takes superb caught-and-bowled in IPL

0:30

Watch: Trent Boult takes superb caught-and-bowled in IPL

50 mins ago

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

Adidas to start selling stockpile of Yeezy sneakers later this month

12:15pm

Green Party confirms election list after Kerekere resignation

Green Party confirms election list after Kerekere resignation

12:11pm

Netball NZ open to breakaway IPL-style competition

Netball NZ open to breakaway IPL-style competition

11:37am

Auckland mall jewellery store hit in daylight smash-and-grab

Auckland mall jewellery store hit in daylight smash-and-grab
1
2
3
4
5
6