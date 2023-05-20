Fox survives PGA Championship cut comfortably despite slip up

Ryan Fox has endured a tough second round at the PGA Championship this morning but will comfortably make the cut in New York.

Fox started the day in a tie for sixth at two-under after posting an opening round of 68 yesterday but his second outing at Oak Hill saw him fall 14 places on the leaderboard with a three-over 73.

The 36-year-old opened on the back nine and looked comfortable with five straight pars to start the day but his first slip ups came at the 15th and 16th where he posted back-to-back bogeys.

A birdie immediately after the 17th helped Fox recover but that was just as equally undone with another bogey on the 18th.

Heading to the front nine, Fox again opened with a series of pars on the first three holes but another bogey on the fourth pushed him further back.

Fox then managed to right himself and finish the round with five more holes made at par, seeing him drop to a tie for 19th with players such as Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Dustin Johnson at one-over overall.

Fox and Co. are four shots clear of the projected cut line heading into the final two rounds of the tournament - a mark fellow Kiwi Steven Alker unfortunately is well below.

Alker managed to improve 19 spots today with a two-over 72 but his horror opening day has left him at 12-over overall and in a tie for 128th.

American Scottie Scheffler and Canada's Corey Conners currently lead the field at five-under through the first two rounds after both carded two-under 68s today.