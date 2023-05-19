World
1News

Video shows charging e-scooter erupt into flames in London home

11:10am

CCTV captured the moment a charging e-scooter burst into flames in the kitchen of a north-west London home on the weekend.

The London Fire Brigade rushed to the scene in Harlesden, with the owner of the e-scooter Dell Williams saying he was "grateful to be alive" after the fast-moving blaze.

Williams told the BBC he tried to smother the fire with a blanket but was overcome and needed to be treated for smoke inhalation.

"I was shocked, I am shocked now. I am so grateful that no one else was hurt. I cheated death," he said.

The London Fire Brigade released the footage yesterday in a bid to raise awareness around the dangers of charging e-scooters and e-bikes in the home.

"The e-scooter was charging in the communal kitchen, compromising the escape route. Always store them away from a main through route," the fire brigade said in a Twitter post.

