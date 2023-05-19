Two Blenheim men arrested over drug importation

Two men have been arrested following a Blenheim drug bust earlier this week, with over $500,000 worth of MDMA seized.

The search warrant was carried out on Wednesday, with police and customs joining forces as a part of Operation Honeydew.

Using detector dogs and specialist teams, the two organisations seized around 1.8kg of MDMA, carrying an estimated street value of $540,000, alongside 29g of ketamine. The ketamine’s estimated street value is $7250.

Alongside the drugs, three vehicles and more than $130,000 worth of cryptocurrency were also seized as part of asset recovery.

Two men, a 22-year-old and a 23-year-old, have been hit with a number of drug importation charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 22-year-old has appeared before the Blenheim District court, charged with 19 counts of importation of a Class B drug (MDMA), possession of MDMA and possession of ketamine.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in court on 22 May.

His accomplice, the 23-year-old, is charged with being a party to importing MDMA. He is set to appear on 22 May also.

Further arrests have not been ruled out.

The arrests come as police continue to work with customs to stop the importation of drugs into the area.

“Police are committed to investigating both individuals and organised criminal groups who cause harm to the community through the distribution of controlled drugs,” Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye said.

“We will ensure all legal steps possible are taken to disrupt their criminal activity, to put them before the court and to seize any assets or profits accumulated as a result.”