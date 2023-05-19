Entertainment
1News

Toni Street shares msg from woman who nursed twin brother with leukaemia

5:05pm
Toni Street at NZ Television Awards in 2018.

Toni Street at NZ Television Awards in 2018. (Source: Getty)

Toni Street has shared a "remarkable" message she received from a woman who nursed her twin brother when he was in hospital with leukaemia.

Street lost her twin brother to the form of cancer when they were both just 18 months old.

Yesterday, the Coast Breakfast host posted the message she received from former nurse Angie to Instagram.

“Hi Toni, my name is Angie Green and I worked at Princess Mary Hospital in Ward 35 from 1967 to 1987," it reads.

"I remember Lance well, I prayed for him every night I was on willing him to get into remission. It was not to be sadly, I am now 77 and I still say a prayer for him, I think of you and your loss. Kind wishes, Angie."

Street captioned the post with: "Got sent this message today, it’s from a woman who nursed my twin brother Lance when he was in hospital with leukemia 🙏🏼 social media can be a remarkable thing sometimes."

She also included an image of her with her brother Lance in the bottom right hand corner of the message.

Many people left comments of support to Street on the post.

"Sobbing ! What a special msg. What a gorgeous pic. So touching," one person wrote.

"A treasured message 🥰," another person posted.

Street wrote a book about grief and her own auto-immune journey called Lost and Found: My story of heartbreak and hope. It was released in 2021.

Entertainment

SHARE ME

More Stories

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death revealed

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole's cause of death revealed

The 46-year-old died at home last month, devastating fans and his fellow S Club 7 stars.

11:13am

Sir Rod Stewart shares pics with newborn grandsons

Sir Rod Stewart shares pics with newborn grandsons

His son Liam, who he shares with ex-wife Rachel Hunter, wrote: "Welcome lad love you. American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart".

Thu, May 18

Taylor Lautner 'praying' for John Mayer over Taylor Swift album plans

Taylor Lautner 'praying' for John Mayer over Taylor Swift album plans

Wed, May 17

Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film

Johnny Depp given 7-minute standing ovation for comeback film

Wed, May 17

Katy Perry loves memes of her struggle to find coronation seat

Katy Perry loves memes of her struggle to find coronation seat

Tue, May 16

Lionel Richie reveals King Charles is a 'secret comedian'

Lionel Richie reveals King Charles is a 'secret comedian'

Tue, May 16

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

Dumped condoms could hold the key to crude Melbourne mail mystery

36 mins ago

Men appear in court over road rage shooting that injured teen girl

Men appear in court over road rage shooting that injured teen girl

36 mins ago

Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers on Murray's big finish

Nuggets take 2-0 series lead over Lakers on Murray's big finish

48 mins ago

Footage of police tasering NSW grandma, 95, 'confronting'

1:37

Footage of police tasering NSW grandma, 95, 'confronting'

5:05pm

Toni Street shares msg from woman who nursed twin brother with leukaemia

Toni Street shares msg from woman who nursed twin brother with leukaemia

5:01pm

NZ can expect 'tsunami activity' after Pacific quake - Civil Defence

NZ can expect 'tsunami activity' after Pacific quake - Civil Defence
1
2
3
4
5
6