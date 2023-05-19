Toni Street shares msg from woman who nursed twin brother with leukaemia

Toni Street has shared a "remarkable" message she received from a woman who nursed her twin brother when he was in hospital with leukaemia.

Street lost her twin brother to the form of cancer when they were both just 18 months old.

Yesterday, the Coast Breakfast host posted the message she received from former nurse Angie to Instagram.

“Hi Toni, my name is Angie Green and I worked at Princess Mary Hospital in Ward 35 from 1967 to 1987," it reads.

"I remember Lance well, I prayed for him every night I was on willing him to get into remission. It was not to be sadly, I am now 77 and I still say a prayer for him, I think of you and your loss. Kind wishes, Angie."

Street captioned the post with: "Got sent this message today, it’s from a woman who nursed my twin brother Lance when he was in hospital with leukemia 🙏🏼 social media can be a remarkable thing sometimes."

She also included an image of her with her brother Lance in the bottom right hand corner of the message.

Many people left comments of support to Street on the post.

"Sobbing ! What a special msg. What a gorgeous pic. So touching," one person wrote.

"A treasured message 🥰," another person posted.

Street wrote a book about grief and her own auto-immune journey called Lost and Found: My story of heartbreak and hope. It was released in 2021.