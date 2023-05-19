World
Pacific Update: Pacific Island teen soars on American Idol

11:53am

Welcome to Pacific Update, our weekly news round-up for the region.

This week, a Pacific Island teen soars on American Idol, and a fisherman in Hawaii has a lucky escape.

As ever, we have our favourite videos from social media.

