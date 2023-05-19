New Zealand
1News

NZ’s biggest fish and chip fan explains the perfect takeaway

8:54pm

A Christchurch man is on a mission trying to find New Zealand’s best fish and chips.

For two years, Alby Wilson - YouTuber 1Fish1Scoop - has been trawling fish and chip shops around Otautahi and Aotearoa, sampling and reviewing to determine the best batter.

And his quest isn’t just culinary, but sensory - to him, it's a deep fry deep dive into history when time allows it.

He’s clocked around 100 different chippies, meaning he’s pretty knowledgeable.

Joining Seven Sharp this evening, Wilson said it's all about value, taste and crunch.

“I love the crunch. Is it crunchy and fluffy?’

“Just the vibe,” he said.

When he enters a shop, he’s always looking for those signifiers of a classic Kiwi takeout.

“Does it still have space invaders? Does it still have the fish species poster up?”

For a guy who eats fish and chips every week, he's pretty fit - that's thanks to his wife.

"I made a deal with my wife that I had to do CrossFit if I was going to eat fish and chips every week."

And while some shops don’t give him quite enough chips, he says they’re all doing “amazing”.

“Small businesses, in this economic climate, they’re doing amazing things just to keep the doors open.”

Watch the video above to find out more.

New ZealandFood and DrinkChristchurch and Canterbury

