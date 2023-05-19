Former Black Ferns could be next gen of international coaches

With limited female coaches in the New Zealand Rugby ranks, one former Black Fern is hoping to change that with the help of some of Aotearoa’s most recent women’s rugby stars.

Vania Wolfgramm has hand-picked a number of former and present Black Ferns to participate in a course that gives them the first steps to earning international coaching status.

Among them is three-time Rugby World Cup winner Renee Woodman-Wickliffe, fresh off retiring from playing her beloved sport after last year’s triumph on home soil.

“It’s awesome to have this opportunity, especially for women,” Woodman-Wickliffe said.

“There’s not a lot of women coaches at this time [and we’re] hoping to eventually expand that and, I don't know, maybe see a woman All Blacks coach one day.”

The likes Woodman-Wickliffe and former Black Ferns captains Les Elder and Eloise Blackwell were easy selections for Wolfgramm.

“This is one way for us to try and provide access for our women who want to coach and now we have got those who are transiting from playing to coaching so there is a real emphasis,” Wolfgramm said.

“We want to make sure that we are providing environments that are suitable for women.”

Wolfgramm set up the Ako Wāhine course in 2021 and it didn’t take long to get off the ground with the programme since recognised by World Rugby after she managed to take their educator curriculum and tailor it to appeal specifically to women.

It means female coaches can gain international coaching qualifications and stay in the game after hanging up their boots.

“There’s a few former players and some current players so we are planting the seed,” Wolfgramm said.

“There is a shortage across the board right so we would love to provide those opportunities for our women.”

One of the current course’s most recent sessions was under the watchful eye of Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan who this season has led his side to the top of the able of the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

As part of the session, the students presented their analysis on tomorrow night’s game against the Hurricanes – an experience that brought back memories for McMillan.

“I can remember going through the different coaching levels being exposed to coaches who were in the professional lengths,” he said.

“I think it’s fantastic for those ladies to get those opportunities today - hopefully we do see them kick on the coaching ranks.”

Wickliffe-Woodman is already taking those first steps, volunteering her time to help the Bay of Plenty Volcanix in the Farah Palmer Cup.

“There’s always a team I suppose so if it’s the All Blacks or Black Ferns – all coaches want to aspire to be at [that level] and that’s what I want to aim for,” she said.

“I wasn't sure if coaching was something that I was looking forward to but I know I’d like to give back to the game somehow.”

Not only giving back to the game but also forging a new legacy in coaching.