Cop clings to hood of car during wild police chase in Iowa

Video released by Iowa police shows an officer clinging to the roof of a suspect's car during a wild chase.

Footage of the 2021 incident was released by the Carroll Police Department this week.

It shows officer Patrick McCarty approaching a vehicle during what at first is a routine traffic stop.

However, once McCarty realises driver Dennis Guider Jr. has an outstanding arrest warrant it quickly gets out of hand. Guider Jr. puts his foot down trying to speed away.

McCarty leaps into action like a cop in an action movie, jumping onto the car's bonnet and pointing his gun at the suspect screaming at him to stop the car.

Guider Jr. instead accelerates while McCarty holds on for dear life, eventually moving to hold on to the back of the car.

McCarty broke his back after losing his grip on the vehicle after Guider Jr. drove through a ditch.

The footage has only come to light now as Guider Jr. was sentenced last Thursday to up to five years in prison.