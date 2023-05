Civil Defence is looking at a possible tsunami threat to New Zealand after a large quake struck off New Caledonia this afternoon.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands just before 3pm according to USGS.

The quake struck at a depth of 37.7km.

We are assessing whether the M7.7 SOUTHEAST OF LOYALTY ISLANDS earthquake poses any tsunami threat to New Zealand. If a tsunami has been generated it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 1 hour hours. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) May 19, 2023

More to come...