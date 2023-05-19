8 arrested over mass drug distribution across North Island

A four-month long police operation investigating large-scale drug distribution across the North Island resulted in eight arrests yesterday.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said the men, aged between 20 and 50, were arrested and charged in relation to "organised criminal activity" and the mass dispersal of drugs throughout the central North Island.

The arrests were a part of Operation Mikado, a probe into the large-scale distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, MDMA and cannabis.

As part of the operation, Pitkethley said a number of search warrants were carried out in Palmerston North, Hamilton and Ngaruawahia over the last fortnight.

"Firearms, cash, drugs, stolen property and motor vehicles were seized during the search warrants," he said.

Pitkethley said the arrests were "pleasing", however he noted that the investigation found a number of children who had been exposed to drug dealing and illegal firearms.

“This is extremely concerning, particularly because it puts them in a vulnerable position and could negatively influence their behaviour," he said.

“By targeting organised crime groups, it is possible to disrupt the supply chain and prevent illicit drugs affecting our community. Drug use destroys the lives of users, as well as harming the friends, family and community around them."

He said those affected by drug addiction should not be afraid to approach police or other social agencies for help.

He also advises the public to contact police if there is suspected drug activity in their neighbourhood, or if they are concerned of someone's involvement with drugs.