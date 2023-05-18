Wind warnings forecast for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Waka Kotahi is warning that a "red" complete lane closure alert on Auckland's Harbour Bridge is "likely" due to strong forecasted winds in the coming days.

In a traffic bulletin, the agency said an amber alert was forecasted between 4am and 7am tomorrow morning, while a red alert was likely from 11am on Saturday.

"Under an amber alert, speeds are reduced, and some lanes are closed, and under a red alert, all lanes on the bridge are closed," a spokesperson said.

"An amber alert is forecast for the Auckland Harbour Bridge from 4am-7am tomorrow.

"A red alert is also likely from 11am Saturday, May 20.

"Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, or full bridge closure, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

"Drivers of high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18."