Watch: Large biker convoy heading to Auckland gang funeral

Police are warning of possible traffic disruptions as a large biker convoy makes its way across Auckland to a gang funeral.

According to police, the convoy will travel between from Mt Eden to Albany's Schnapper Rock Rd funeral home.

"Motorists are advised that they could experience some disruptions during their travels around these areas," police said as the convoy travels to the North Shore.

"Police expectations are very clear around behaviour and there is no tolerance for actions that put other road users at risk.

"No checkpoints are in place however police staff will be monitoring these movements. Any instances of unlawful behaviour will be investigated and enforcement action taken."

Police are urging members of the public who witness unsafe driving to call 105 and report it.