Titanic: Never-before-seen details of wreck captured in new scan

40 mins ago

A new, full-size digital scan of the Titanic has been revealed, showing the famous shipwreck in more detail than ever before.

It's hoped the model will help shed light on exactly what happened to the ill-fated ship, which lies 3800m under the surface of the Atlantic after striking an iceberg in 1912. Over 1500 people died.

"There are still questions, basic questions, that need to be answered about the ship," Titanic analyst Parks Stephenson told the BBC.

"We really don't understand the character of the collision with the iceberg.

"We don't even know if she hit it along the starboard side, as is shown in all the movies - she might have grounded on the iceberg."

The scan was created by a team of deep-sea mapping specialists.

It's so detailed, the serial number can even be seen on one of the propellers.

The shipwreck was discovered in 1985, but cameras have never been able to capture the whole thing, as it's so massive and so far down in the dark depths of the ocean.

More than 700,000 images were taken to create the reconstruction.

