Should you be eating fruit and veggie skins?

There's no question fruit and veggies are good for you, but how much of that goodness is in the skins?

Given that produce is so pricey should we be tucking, some think it makes sense to tuck into what we might have once thrown away.

Always keen to get to the bottom of issues which may help Kiwis, Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells asked Mission Nutrition's Claire Turnbull about the benefits of eating fruit and vegetable skins.

"There are so many good things, you get extra fibre, vitamins, minerals and anti-oxidants," Turnbull said.

"Also you are reducing food waste which is good for the planet and good for your wallet."

Wells asked if there are ways to use your peelings if you prefer to eat fruit and veg that way.

"There's all sorts of different tricks, but a couple of my favourites are I have a bag that goes in the freezer and I fill it up with scraps and peelings as I'm going and when the bag is completely full I just boil it up with water and make my own vegetable stock."

Another idea Turnbull suggested was saving potato peelings then turning them into crisps in the oven with some oil.

The nutritionist also extolled the virtues of giving fruit and vegetables a vigorous wash before eating them.

Not all vegetables are created equal when it comes to eating the whole thing. Turnbull warned that parsnips contain a natural toxin, which is part of the way it protects itself.

"If you eat too much it can cause tummy upsets so it's best to peel parsnips and cut the top and bottom off."