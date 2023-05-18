New Zealand
1News

Police believe body found in Richmond Ranges is missing tramper

48 mins ago
Mount Richmond Forest Park

Mount Richmond Forest Park (Source: Department of Conservation)

Police believe the body found in the Richmond Ranges yesterday is the overdue tramper reported missing in the area on Sunday.

The 46-year-old Czech man, Petr Cech, was last seen at Hunters Hut on the Te Araroa Trail on May 4.

He was trekking the Te Araroa Trail from St Arnaud to Queen Charlotte, and he intended to head north to Tarn Hut.

"Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time," police said in a statement this morning.

"Police will conduct inquiries on behalf of the coroner, who will release their finding in due course."

The formal identification process is yet to be completed.

Police had previously said that "with massive weather events in the Nelson and Richmond Ranges areas, Petr's family and Police have concerns for his well-being".

New ZealandNelsonMarlborough

