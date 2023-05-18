Rugby
1News

Perth rugby player cops 96-game ban for shoulder charge on ref

53 mins ago

A Perth rugby club player's shoulder charge on an unsuspecting referee has led to a 96-game ban.

The ban, reported to be one of the longest handed down in club rugby, will mean the player won't be able to play for nearly five years.

The incident happened in a Western Australia Rugby Premier Grade game between Associates and Perth Bayswater player on April 22 this year.

According to reports from the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday, a Perth Bayswater player, whose name wasn't released by Rugby WA, was responsible for the hit.

Footage from the game taken by a fan shows a player crashing into the back of the unsuspecting referee with his shoulder as the opposition returns a dropout.

Initially the referee thought the action was accidental. However, upon review of the video and witness statements it was later deemed to be deliberate.

“RugbyWA can confirm the suspension of a Perth Bayswater Rugby Club player under the charge of physical abuse of a match official (under law 9.28)," Rugby WA said in a statement.

Perth Bayswater also issued a statement on the ban which was dished out this month.

"We have accepted the decision and we don’t condone what he did. We fully support the decision of the referees’ association, and Rugby WA. We have genuine concerns for referee Ian Sunderland and his injury from the incident, and that was foremost in our own thoughts," club president Darrell Stops told Sydney Morning Herald.

"But at the same time we are trying to support our player, who is not in a good space, and we are trying to support him as best we can."

RugbyAustralia

SHARE ME

More Stories

Ex-Wallabies laud appointment of Eddie Jones

Ex-Wallabies laud appointment of Eddie Jones

Matt Giteau reckons the Wallabies "won't know what's hit them" after Eddie Jones was replaced Dave Rennie just eight months out from the World Cup.

Mon, Jan 16

Black Ferns come back to cruise past Australia in World Cup opener

Black Ferns come back to cruise past Australia in World Cup opener

The Black Ferns defeated Australia 41-17.

October 8, 2022

All Blacks' discipline leads them to commanding win over Australia

All Blacks' discipline leads them to commanding win over Australia

September 24, 2022

Bledisloe: Referee's late call not the only talking point

Bledisloe: Referee's late call not the only talking point

September 16, 2022

0:24

Retallick on injuries and inconsistency ahead of Bledisloe blockbuster

Retallick on injuries and inconsistency ahead of Bledisloe blockbuster

September 15, 2022

0:31

Opinion: Bledisloe excitement building despite quiet Melbourne

Opinion: Bledisloe excitement building despite quiet Melbourne

September 12, 2022

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

1:20

LIVE Budget 2023: Expert says economic forecast on the 'rosy side'

16 mins ago

Two bodies removed from Loafers Lodge after fatal fire

Two bodies removed from Loafers Lodge after fatal fire

22 mins ago

BREAKING

Power failure: Large chunk of Auckland train network down

Power failure: Large chunk of Auckland train network down

29 mins ago

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

1:40

'It's a loaf of bread': Kiwis happy with $5 prescription fee scrapping

52 mins ago

8-year-old girl dies in Texas Border Patrol custody

8-year-old girl dies in Texas Border Patrol custody

53 mins ago

Perth rugby player cops 96-game ban for shoulder charge on ref

0:25

Perth rugby player cops 96-game ban for shoulder charge on ref
1
2
3
4
5
6