Man found critically injured in Whakatāne carpark

Police are appealing to the public for information after a man was found critically injured in a Whakatāne car park this morning.

"A man was located with serious injuries in a car park on Garaway Street, Whakatāne in the early hours of the morning," police said in a statement.

The man remains in a critical condition in Whakatāne Hospital, which is also located on Garaway Street.

"Police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the man being injured.

"Cordons are in place between Tuhoe Avenue, and Garaway Avenue along the Wainuitewhara Stream."

Police want anyone with information to get in touch on 105.