World
1News

Australia leading search for 39 missing after boat capsizes

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
51 mins ago
Lu Peng - Yuan Yu capsized in the Indian Ocean.

Lu Peng - Yuan Yu capsized in the Indian Ocean. (Source: North Pacific Fisheries Commission)

Australia's coordinating a search effort for 39 people missing after a fishing vessel overturned in the Indian Ocean.

The Chinese fishing boat Lu Peng – Yuan Yu set off a distress beacon signal at around 7.30am NZT on Tuesday morning.

While debris and an upturned hull was discovered in the area, around 5,000km northwest of Perth, no survivors were sighted.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is leading the mission, which has needed help from the Australian Defence Force's Poseidon aircraft.

Three Chinese naval ships are also continuing the search, which is covering a 12,000 square km area.

Weather conditions have also been a problem, with 120km winds and 7 metre waves recorded earlier this week.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a recent media briefing that the country would work with other countries to find those missing.

"We would like to thank the Australian maritime search and rescue department for sending an aircraft and coordinating foreign vessels passing by to help with the search and rescue efforts," he said.

"We hope countries nearby will continue to join our search and rescue efforts."

"We will not give up as long as there is still hope for saving lives."

WorldAustraliaAsia

SHARE ME

More Stories

95-year-old with dementia hospitalised after being tasered by NSW police

95-year-old with dementia hospitalised after being tasered by NSW police

It's claimed she was tasered twice, and that the elderly woman's family believe she may not survive.

7:59pm

Bouncy castle king jailed for burning down rivals

Bouncy castle king jailed for burning down rivals

James Balcombe had a burning desire to be number one in Melbourne's jumping castle game and his dangerous plan to bounce to the top had worked so far.

3:21pm

Truck driver bailed after crash that maimed Melbourne school kids

Truck driver bailed after crash that maimed Melbourne school kids

7:11am

Singapore hangs 2nd citizen in 3 weeks for cannabis offence

Singapore hangs 2nd citizen in 3 weeks for cannabis offence

5:40am

NSW 'horror movie enthusiast' who beheaded mum has jail time reduced

NSW 'horror movie enthusiast' who beheaded mum has jail time reduced

Wed, May 17

Male student accused of repeatedly stabbing female classmate in QLD

Male student accused of repeatedly stabbing female classmate in QLD

Wed, May 17

Latest

Popular

34 mins ago

Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences

Man who killed 8 in NYC terrorist attack gets 10 life sentences

51 mins ago

Australia leading search for 39 missing after boat capsizes

Australia leading search for 39 missing after boat capsizes

8:18pm

Should you be eating fruit and veggie skins?

3:25

Should you be eating fruit and veggie skins?

7:59pm

95-year-old with dementia hospitalised after being tasered by NSW police

95-year-old with dementia hospitalised after being tasered by NSW police

7:47pm

Police investigating 'unexplained' death at Dunedin home

Police investigating 'unexplained' death at Dunedin home

7:40pm

Analysis: Labour better hope middle NZ forgets Budget before election

4:50

Analysis: Labour better hope middle NZ forgets Budget before election
1
2
3
4
5
6