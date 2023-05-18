Australia leading search for 39 missing after boat capsizes

Australia's coordinating a search effort for 39 people missing after a fishing vessel overturned in the Indian Ocean.

The Chinese fishing boat Lu Peng – Yuan Yu set off a distress beacon signal at around 7.30am NZT on Tuesday morning.

While debris and an upturned hull was discovered in the area, around 5,000km northwest of Perth, no survivors were sighted.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is leading the mission, which has needed help from the Australian Defence Force's Poseidon aircraft.

Three Chinese naval ships are also continuing the search, which is covering a 12,000 square km area.

Weather conditions have also been a problem, with 120km winds and 7 metre waves recorded earlier this week.

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a recent media briefing that the country would work with other countries to find those missing.

"We would like to thank the Australian maritime search and rescue department for sending an aircraft and coordinating foreign vessels passing by to help with the search and rescue efforts," he said.

"We hope countries nearby will continue to join our search and rescue efforts."

"We will not give up as long as there is still hope for saving lives."