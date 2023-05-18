New Zealand
1News

Are New Zealanders becoming meaner?

6:00am

Our tempers are being tested by the stress of recent weather events, the cost of living crisis, and post-pandemic blues.

And now, it’s got plenty of people wondering - are New Zealanders becoming meaner?

We've all been there, starting the day feeling good about ourselves, and then someone says something that feels a little mean.

Most of the time, the person doesn’t even realise they've said something mean.

Saying things like: "Oh, you're printing. I don't use the printer as I care about the environment."

These kinds of insensitive statements, questions, or assumptions are called “micro-aggressions”.

So how micro are these micro-aggressive remarks?

Clinical Psychologist Dougal Sutherland joined Seven Sharp and said he'd noticed our society was becoming a bit mean.

“I wonder if we are a little, I’ve noticed in the past year or two that we seem to be shorter or snappier and less tolerant of each other.”

He believes that it’s because our modern society has created an intense environment for the human brain, which tricks people into making “careless mistakes”.

“I often think about the brain as being like a phone that has heaps of apps open and the more apps you have open and the less power that you have across your phone."

He said that when there are lots going on in your head, it becomes easier to “not think before you speak”.

Sutherland said it's starting to become an “accepted practice”.

“It becomes part of just how we generally do things, and people just kind of forget about it,” he said.

So, to stop society from becoming a mean one, we need to be “on our guard”, Sutherland said

Watch the video above to find out more.

New Zealand

SHARE ME

More Stories

Budget 2023: Health workers, patients sceptical of a boost

Budget 2023: Health workers, patients sceptical of a boost

A senior doctor's union said it had three priorities this Budget - workforce, workforce and workforce.

5:20am

Jessica Mutch McKay: Budget hopes to ease Kiwis' cost of living fears

Jessica Mutch McKay: Budget hopes to ease Kiwis' cost of living fears

It might be The Basic Budget, The Bread and Butter Budget or The Bare Budget, but regardless, it's all about easing the pressure because of the ballooning cost of living.

5:00am

Lucky New Plymouth Lotto player $1m richer after Wednesday draw

Lucky New Plymouth Lotto player $1m richer after Wednesday draw

10:09pm

Body found in Richmond Ranges days after tramper reported missing

Body found in Richmond Ranges days after tramper reported missing

9:57pm

Motueka woman rewarded for exceptional kindness over many years

Motueka woman rewarded for exceptional kindness over many years

9:36pm

4:42

Iwi calls on Govt to commit to forestry report recommendations

Iwi calls on Govt to commit to forestry report recommendations

8:56pm

6:35

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

Loafers Lodge: Fire design 'couldn't possibly have worked' as intended

4:41

Loafers Lodge: Fire design 'couldn't possibly have worked' as intended

45 mins ago

Truck driver bailed after crash that maimed Melbourne school kids

Truck driver bailed after crash that maimed Melbourne school kids

6:31am

Heavy rain kills 8 in Italy, Formula One Grand Prix cancelled

Heavy rain kills 8 in Italy, Formula One Grand Prix cancelled

6:00am

Are New Zealanders becoming meaner?

4:16

Are New Zealanders becoming meaner?

5:40am

Singapore hangs 2nd citizen in 3 weeks for cannabis offence

Singapore hangs 2nd citizen in 3 weeks for cannabis offence

5:24am

Harry and Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York

2:39

Harry and Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase in New York
1
2
3
4
5
6