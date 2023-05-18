World
95-year-old with dementia hospitalised after being tasered by NSW police

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
7:59pm
A police taser.

A police taser. (Source: istock.com)

A New South Wales Police officer tasered an elderly woman with dementia at a nursing home.

Clare Nowland was at Yallambee Lodge in Cooma when police were called to the facility yesterday by staff.

She’d been living there for more than five years and was believed to have been carrying a knife when she was tasered.

According to The Guardian, local political figure Andrew Thaler claimed she was tasered twice, and that her family don’t expect her to survive.

"The family are grieving because they don’t expect their nan to make it through the day or tomorrow at the latest," Thaler said.

“Police tasered this woman twice, once in front of her chest, and once in the back, then she’s fallen and struck her head."

In a statement, NSW Police said it has launched a critical incident investigation, which will be subject to an independent review.

"No further details are available at this time."

