4 children found alive after Amazon plane crash that killed 3 adults

1:18pm
A photograph released by Colombia's armed forces shows soldiers and sniffer dogs searching for the missing children.

A photograph released by Colombia's armed forces shows soldiers and sniffer dogs searching for the missing children. (Source: Supplied)

An amazing tale of survival has emerged from South America, as four children were found alive after an Amazon plane crash that killed three adults.

The light plane crash happened on May 1 in the Colombian Amazon. Three adults were found dead at the crash site.

However, rescuers had hopes the youngsters on the plane survived after finding a crude stick shelter and various objects such as hair ties and scissors nearby. They are aged 13, 9, 4 and one is an 11-month-old baby.

Today, more than two weeks later, Colombia's president Gustavo Petro said there was "joy for our country" after they were found alive.

"After arduous search efforts by our Military Forces, we have found alive the 4 children who had disappeared due to the plane crash in Guaviare," he posted on Twitter this morning.

Local media reports that one of the dead adults was Ranoque Mucutuy, the mother of the four children.

While an exact cause of the crash has not been determined, Colombian officials said the pilot had reported problems with the engine only minutes before the plane disappeared from radars.

One of the helicopters used in the search reportedly played a message from the children's grandmother from a loudspeaker asking them to remain where they were and stop moving.

The condition of the children has not yet been released.

WorldCentral and South America

