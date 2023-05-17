Tauranga students approached by 'suspicious' man

Police are making inquiries after three Tauranga students reported "suspicious behaviour" by a man last week.

The incidents allegedly occurred on the evening of May 10 and the morning of May 11 on Tauranga's 19th and 20th avenues.

Police said the investigation will include reviewing CCTV footage in the area.

"Officers have also been tasked to visit schools to provide some reassurance and general safety advice," the statement said.

"We know that reports of incidents such as these can cause considerable concern for parents and other members of our community.

"We would urge everyone to be alert, not alarmed, and to take the opportunity to have conversations with your children about what they should do should they feel unsafe."

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call police on 105.