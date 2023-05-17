Police car shot at in Bay of Plenty, two men arrested

Two men have been arrested after a police car was shot at in Bay of Plenty earlier this month.

The incident occurred in Te Teko on Saturday, May 6.

"Police are not ruling out further arrests in relation to this incident and we will continue to conduct search warrants as part of our efforts to suppress gang activity," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said today.

The two men, aged 31 and 27, were arrested after search warrants were executed in Kawerau and Te Teko yesterday.

"Police have zero tolerance for offending involving firearms, particularly when police are targeted," Wilson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I hope these arrests will ensure our staff have the confidence to do the job they love without the fear of not returning home to their families.

"We are a small community in the Eastern Bay of Plenty and we need to continue to receive help from the public to always make this a safe place to work and live."