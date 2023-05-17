New Zealand
1News

Person critical after vehicle, scooter collision in Auckland

7:43pm
Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at about 5pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at about 5pm. (Source: 1News)

A person is critically injured after an e-scooter and a vehicle collided in Auckland's city centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision at about 5pm.

"About 5pm, police were alerted to a collision between a vehicle and e-scooter on Wellesley Street West, between Nelson and Sale Streets.

"One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition. One lane has been closed while Police carry out a scene examination," a police spokesperson said.

Just after 7pm, Auckland Transport said earlier delays in the area have eased.

"Wellesley Street West is now open, along with Bus Stop 1090 and buses are returning to their normal routes," the agency said on Twitter.

"Traffic has eased and we expect only minor delays, at most, while the buses catch up with the timetable."

