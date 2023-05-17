Motueka woman rewarded for exceptional kindness over many years

A Motueka woman has been rewarded for her exceptional kindness over many years which has led to her becoming a friend to an entire community.

Carol Fowler is a straight shooter who is often found fundraising, gathering and delivering food parcels and extending a hand to anyone who is struggling.

In her role as Attendance Officer at Motueka High School her reach is generational as she encourages and helps students today just as she did their parents and in some cases, their grandparents.

ASB is acknowledging her many contributions by awarding her $10,000 as this week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient.

