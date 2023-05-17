New Zealand
Guns, drugs seized as part of Auckland drug bust, 3 charged

44 mins ago
Search warrants were executed at ten properties across Central Auckland and the North Shore earlier this week.

Search warrants were executed at ten properties across Central Auckland and the North Shore earlier this week. (Source: Police)

Police have arrested three men and seized a "myriad" of illegal drugs as part of an investigation into an alleged organised crime syndicate in Auckland.

Search warrants were executed at 10 properties across Central Auckland and the North Shore earlier this week, according to a police media release.

A police spokesperson said five firearms and quantities of drugs, including methamphetamine, MDMA, ephedrine, and 50kg of iodine, alleged to be used to manufacture methamphetamine, were seized during the searches.

Detective Inspector Thomas Gollan said the warrants are part of a wider investigation, dubbed Operation Beaver, which has targeted what police allege is an organised crime group run by foreign nationals.

Search warrants were executed at ten properties across Central Auckland and the North Shore earlier this week.

Search warrants were executed at ten properties across Central Auckland and the North Shore earlier this week. (Source: Police)

"Allied with the discovery and seizure of the firearms at these persons’ addresses, it is a major win."

Police allege the group were responsible for "organising the import of a significant quantity of illegal drugs" into the country. The total alleged is in the vicinity of 220kg, consisting of methamphetamine, MDMA, ephedrine, and iodine, police say.

Search warrants were executed at ten properties across Central Auckland and the North Shore earlier this week.

Search warrants were executed at ten properties across Central Auckland and the North Shore earlier this week. (Source: Police)

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said he was pleased the agency cut off millions of dollars of potential profits going to the criminal syndicate.

"This is another solid success combining the skills and expertise of Police, Customs and our international partners to disrupt a transnational organised crime group’s substantial efforts."

Three men, aged between 35 and 40, have been arrested and charged with several offences, including the importation of Class A and B controlled drugs, money laundering, and the unlawful possession of a firearm.

Search warrants were executed at ten properties across Central Auckland and the North Shore earlier this week.

Search warrants were executed at ten properties across Central Auckland and the North Shore earlier this week. (Source: Police)

All three have appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

Gollan said there are a number of enquiries yet to be completed and that police could not "rule out further arrests and charges".

“However, as this matter is now before the court, we are limited in further comment.”

