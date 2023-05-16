Woman accused of murdering two kids in Ruakākā appears in court

Heavy suppressions are now in place around the appearance of a woman at Whangarei District Court in relation to the discovery of two children's bodies at a Ruakākā home yesterday.

The woman faces two counts of murder and will re-appear in court in June. In the meantime a report to assess her mental health will be ordered.

The woman was visibly distressed when she appeared and was supported in court by family members who were also distraught.

“We’ll always love you," said one family member.

“Be strong.”

The accused raised her hand to address the judge at one stage, but what she said has been suppressed.