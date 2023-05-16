New Zealand
1News

Woman accused of murdering two kids in Ruakākā appears in court

36 mins ago
A woman appears in court charged with murdering two children in Ruakākā

A woman appears in court charged with murdering two children in Ruakākā (Source: 1News)

Heavy suppressions are now in place around the appearance of a woman at Whangarei District Court in relation to the discovery of two children's bodies at a Ruakākā home yesterday.

The woman faces two counts of murder and will re-appear in court in June. In the meantime a report to assess her mental health will be ordered.

The woman was visibly distressed when she appeared and was supported in court by family members who were also distraught.

“We’ll always love you," said one family member.

“Be strong.”

The accused raised her hand to address the judge at one stage, but what she said has been suppressed.

New ZealandNorthlandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Kids asked to enter man's van in Palmerston North

Kids asked to enter man's van in Palmerston North

Police are now investigating the incidents and are seeking the public’s help to determine what happened.

2:30pm

Shots reportedly heard during Te Kūiti bank robbery

Shots reportedly heard during Te Kūiti bank robbery

Police say two people entered the bank and demanded cash just after midday.

2:22pm

Govt announces new law to crackdown on fleeing drivers

Govt announces new law to crackdown on fleeing drivers

1:45pm

Trial resumes for entertainment figure accused of sex, drug offences

Trial resumes for entertainment figure accused of sex, drug offences

11:51am

At least 3 dead in New Mexico shooting, 2 cops wounded

At least 3 dead in New Mexico shooting, 2 cops wounded

8:14am

Woman charged with murder after 2 kids found dead in Ruakākā

Woman charged with murder after 2 kids found dead in Ruakākā

7:30am

More Stories

Routeburn Classic returning to full strength with big turnout

Routeburn Classic returning to full strength with big turnout

Over 250 runners have tackled one of New Zealand's most famous trails today in the 32nd annual Routeburn Classic.

Sat, Apr 29

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Mon, May 8

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

October 25, 2022

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

'You could feel the heat': Neighbours describe seeing flames engulf lodge

'You could feel the heat': Neighbours describe seeing flames engulf lodge

29 mins ago

'Very realistic' - NZ Rugby League open to hosting World Cup

'Very realistic' - NZ Rugby League open to hosting World Cup

36 mins ago

Woman accused of murdering two kids in Ruakākā appears in court

Woman accused of murdering two kids in Ruakākā appears in court

58 mins ago

Hendry adamant about returning to golf after cancer diagnosis

Hendry adamant about returning to golf after cancer diagnosis

2:37pm

'Haven’t been able to get in touch with anyone' - ex-lodge resident

0:19

'Haven’t been able to get in touch with anyone' - ex-lodge resident

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6