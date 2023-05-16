Trial resumes for entertainment figure accused of sex, drug offences

The trial for a leading New Zealand entertainment figure facing a raft of sex and drugs charges, including four counts of rape, began again at the High Court in Rotorua today.

Yesterday a jury member had to be excused and another appointed, causing the trial to start again this morning.

It is alleged some of the rapes occurred while a complainant was under the influence of ecstasy and methamphetamine.

It’s claimed those drugs were supplied by the defendant.

Another rape is alleged to have occurred after an unknown white powder was put into a complainant's mouth.

The man, who has name suppression, is also charged with wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He pleaded not guilty to twenty-five charges, dating back to 2012 and involving nine complainants.

It's alleged the various offences occurred at locations around the country.

Second juror discharged

This afternoon Judge Layne Harvey discharged a second jury member and apologised.

"It's very unfortunate that this has occurred and I'm very sorry this has occurred."

The trial has been a stop-start affair, after it started yesterday but was interrupted by the discharge of another juror.

The trial will continue tomorrow when another member will be selected.

A detailed breakdown of the charges

The man faces two charges of burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual violation, two counts of attempted sexual violation, 10 counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, four counts of sexual violation by rape, supply of MDMA, supply of methamphetamine and wilfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The trial is set down for six weeks.