Trademark registered in NZ could reveal Apple's next big move

By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
5:38pm
The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city centre in Munich, Germany.

The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city centre in Munich, Germany. (Source: istock.com)

A trademark detail registered in New Zealand might’ve just revealed the next big product launch from Apple.

The tech giant is widely expected to launch its AR/VR headset next month, and a new registration with the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office appears to confirm it.

Documents published in the last week are believed to be the logo for Apple’s new headset operating system, all but confirming that the company will launch it during next month’s anticipated developers’ conference.

On May 10 the application was made by Deep Dive LLC, which is believed to be one of Apple’s shell companies.

Late last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple had internally settled on “xrOS” as a name for the software their new headset would run on.

The name is believed to stand for “extended reality operating system”.

Speaking to GQ this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that augmented reality is about bringing people together.

“If you think about the technology itself with augmented reality, just to take one side of the AR/VR piece, the idea that you could overlay the physical world with things from the digital world could greatly enhance people’s communication, people’s connection,” he said.

