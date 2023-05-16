Top sheet or no top sheet? The great bedding debate rages

It's the great bedding debate - top sheet or no top sheet?

Many argue the top sheet is the hygienic buffer to protect your blanket or duvet from germs and bacteria. But many others see the bed sheet as an unnecessary addition.

Speaking to Seven Sharp, even the Briscoes lady weighed in.

"You have to have a top sheet! Oh, that's disgusting if you don't have a top sheet because you got to wash the duvet cover all the time," she said.

But feelings from the other side of the bed could clearly be found when asking the young students of Auckland University.

One student said they didn't know what a top sheet was, while others said they didn't understand why you would need another sheet beneath the duvet.

"The duvet is good enough for me," one anti-top sheeter said.

Many in the opposing camp say the top sheet ends up crumpled at the bottom of the bed. Besides, they say, the bed is easier and quicker to make without it.

For most hotels, though, top sheets remain an essential component.

Bedmaker extraordinaire at the Sky City Grand Hotel in Auckland, Alex, joined Seven Sharp to show how a bed ought to be made — with a top sheet.

