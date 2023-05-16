New Zealand
1News

Man's death at Napier home unexplained, police say

10 mins ago
A police car (file picture).

Police are investigating the "unexplained death" of a man at a residential address in Napier.

A detailed scene examination will be conducted at the address on Carlysle Street tomorrow, police say, after the death was first reported last week.

"Enquiries are being conducted into the death of a man at a residential address on Carlysle Street," a spokesperson said.

"The death reported last week, Thursday, May 11, is being treated as unexplained at this time. Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so."

New ZealandHawke's BayCrime and Justice

