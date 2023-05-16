New Zealand
1News

Mama Hooch drink spiking case: Name suppression continues

By Thomas Mead, 1News Reporter
3:56pm
Women were targeted at Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch city centre.

Women were targeted at Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch city centre. (Source: 1News)

Two men who faced trial on allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women in inner city Christchurch can still not be named following a court hearing today.

Name suppression arguments were heard this afternoon in the High Court following a six-week trial, where 32 women claimed they had been either drugged or sexually assaulted at Mama Hooch bar and a nearby restaurant between 2015 and 2018.

Prosecutors claimed the men had slipped drugs into drinks of some women and provided a white powder to others. Some of the women described horrifying scenes, saying they blacked out during demeaning sexual assaults.

Two men charged in the case – one aged 40, the other 37 – took an appeal to the High Court after a bid to keep in their names secret in the Christchurch District Court failed.

Today, lawyers for one of the men argued that publication would cause extreme hardship to a member of his family. Other arguments cannot be reported at this time.

Justice Jonathan Eaton heard arguments for around an hour and a half before reserving his decision to consider the outcome.

He has given lawyers until Monday to file further written submissions, with a decision likely by the end of next week.

New ZealandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Woman accused of murdering two kids in Ruakākā appears in court

Woman accused of murdering two kids in Ruakākā appears in court

The woman was visible distressed during her appearance, as were family members who were there to support her.

3:11pm

Kids asked to enter man's van in Palmerston North

Kids asked to enter man's van in Palmerston North

Police are now investigating the incidents and are seeking the public’s help to determine what happened.

2:30pm

Shots reportedly heard during Te Kūiti bank robbery

Shots reportedly heard during Te Kūiti bank robbery

2:22pm

Govt announces new law to crackdown on fleeing drivers

Govt announces new law to crackdown on fleeing drivers

1:45pm

Trial resumes for entertainment figure accused of sex, drug offences

Trial resumes for entertainment figure accused of sex, drug offences

11:51am

At least 3 dead in New Mexico shooting, 2 cops wounded

At least 3 dead in New Mexico shooting, 2 cops wounded

8:14am

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

'Don’t tell us what to do': Waititi hits back at Hipkins

'Don’t tell us what to do': Waititi hits back at Hipkins

19 mins ago

Mum 'speechless' after insect larvae found in Whittaker's bar

Mum 'speechless' after insect larvae found in Whittaker's bar

31 mins ago

Bang gang members' 'bloody heads together' – Nash's text to Police Commissioner

Bang gang members' 'bloody heads together' – Nash's text to Police Commissioner

41 mins ago

At least 6 dead in Wellington hostel fire, more unaccounted for

1:17

At least 6 dead in Wellington hostel fire, more unaccounted for

4:26pm

Tactix up for 'do or die' doubleheader against table-toppers

Tactix up for 'do or die' doubleheader against table-toppers

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6