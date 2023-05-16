Mama Hooch drink spiking case: Name suppression continues

Two men who faced trial on allegations of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women in inner city Christchurch can still not be named following a court hearing today.

Name suppression arguments were heard this afternoon in the High Court following a six-week trial, where 32 women claimed they had been either drugged or sexually assaulted at Mama Hooch bar and a nearby restaurant between 2015 and 2018.

Prosecutors claimed the men had slipped drugs into drinks of some women and provided a white powder to others. Some of the women described horrifying scenes, saying they blacked out during demeaning sexual assaults.

Two men charged in the case – one aged 40, the other 37 – took an appeal to the High Court after a bid to keep in their names secret in the Christchurch District Court failed.

Today, lawyers for one of the men argued that publication would cause extreme hardship to a member of his family. Other arguments cannot be reported at this time.

Justice Jonathan Eaton heard arguments for around an hour and a half before reserving his decision to consider the outcome.

He has given lawyers until Monday to file further written submissions, with a decision likely by the end of next week.