Health
1News

Bestselling author gives advice on how to do nothing

5:20am

Whether you're working to deadlines, waiting for your date to text back, or trying to reach the pub on time for the footy, it often feels like our lives are ruled by clocks and calendars.

In an age where time feels like it's only getting faster, we tend to be online more and thus are expected to be more accessible, how can we slow down and learn to appreciate nothingness?

New York Times bestselling author Jenny Odell chatted with Seven Sharp about her new book Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock, and encouraged people to reassess their relationships with time and feeling stuck under its thumb.

She said it's more important than ever before to do nothing and avoid feeling constantly on the clock, especially at a time where many at least partially work from home.

"It can be really hard to distinguish between work time and leisure time. A lot of people are feeling a lot of demands and obligations a lot of the time, and I think there can be a lot of guilt associated with doing nothing or resting or simply taking care of yourself," she said.

Odell highlights the importance of casting aside the urgency that time can create and simply looking up and looking around, such as going for walks and spending time in nature.

"I think one of the things it teaches you is that there are a lot of things going on outside of the world of work, and that there are more parts of yourself outside of yourself outside of just being a worker," she said.

"I like being reminded that there is a whole kind of universe of life going on around me that I just need to pay attention to."

Watch the full story in the video above.

New ZealandHealthSocial Issues

SHARE ME

More Stories

Man in 90s died after receiving wrong medication in hospital

Man in 90s died after receiving wrong medication in hospital

The man died from pneumonia following an overdose of the incorrect medication.

2:00pm

Covid-19: Person in 20s among 66 deaths, cases steady

Covid-19: Person in 20s among 66 deaths, cases steady

The numbers cover the week from Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14.

1:12pm

Women caught in breast cancer screening fails all harmed - patient

Women caught in breast cancer screening fails all harmed - patient

Mon, May 15

2:22

'We can achieve wonderful things' - Reducing child poverty for Māori

'We can achieve wonderful things' - Reducing child poverty for Māori

Sun, May 14

More Kiwi women pursuing careers on rescue helicopters

More Kiwi women pursuing careers on rescue helicopters

Sun, May 14

2:16

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

Sun, May 14

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

Budget 2022: Cap on First Home Loan scheme scrapped

May 19, 2022

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Super Rugby power rankings: Chiefs appear unstoppable

Mon, May 1

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Police going hard on Killer Beez, Tribesmen amid gang 'utu'

Police going hard on Killer Beez, Tribesmen amid gang 'utu'

June 9, 2022

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Woman charged with murder after 2 kids found dead in Ruakākā

Woman charged with murder after 2 kids found dead in Ruakākā

14 mins ago

Multiple people dead after overnight fire at Wellington hostel

0:58

Multiple people dead after overnight fire at Wellington hostel

6:25am

Full video: Fire officials speak after fire at Wellington hostel

Full video: Fire officials speak after fire at Wellington hostel

6:00am

Duo in Austria arrested for playing Hitler speeches on train intercom

Duo in Austria arrested for playing Hitler speeches on train intercom

5:40am

No answers on homes for hundreds displaced by floods: 'Hope is fading'

No answers on homes for hundreds displaced by floods: 'Hope is fading'

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6