Bestselling author gives advice on how to do nothing

Whether you're working to deadlines, waiting for your date to text back, or trying to reach the pub on time for the footy, it often feels like our lives are ruled by clocks and calendars.

In an age where time feels like it's only getting faster, we tend to be online more and thus are expected to be more accessible, how can we slow down and learn to appreciate nothingness?

New York Times bestselling author Jenny Odell chatted with Seven Sharp about her new book Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock, and encouraged people to reassess their relationships with time and feeling stuck under its thumb.

She said it's more important than ever before to do nothing and avoid feeling constantly on the clock, especially at a time where many at least partially work from home.

"It can be really hard to distinguish between work time and leisure time. A lot of people are feeling a lot of demands and obligations a lot of the time, and I think there can be a lot of guilt associated with doing nothing or resting or simply taking care of yourself," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odell highlights the importance of casting aside the urgency that time can create and simply looking up and looking around, such as going for walks and spending time in nature.

"I think one of the things it teaches you is that there are a lot of things going on outside of the world of work, and that there are more parts of yourself outside of yourself outside of just being a worker," she said.

"I like being reminded that there is a whole kind of universe of life going on around me that I just need to pay attention to."

Watch the full story in the video above.