Watch: Hipkins struggles with ice-cube during media conference

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins lost his usual "ice-cool" composure when taking a sip of his water during a post-Cabinet media conference this afternoon.

Hipkins was undone by a rogue ice-cube which slipped into his mouth while drinking his beverage of choice from a small glass cup while he was being asked a question.

The PM covered his mouth, although mics picked up the noise of him chewing on the offending ice to try and quickly get rid of it.

"I've now got a big chunk of ice in my mouth so, um," Hipkins told the room before breaking out in laughter.

He then regained his composure and managed to finish the rest of the conference with no other meltdowns.

When later asked about the frosty incident, Hipkins said: "I didn't necessarily want ice-water, it's just there, but it makes a lot of noise when I pour it out.

"It wasn't a specific request from me, I am quite happy with tap."

There's a good chance ice-water will be off the menu for Budget day on Thursday.