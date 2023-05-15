World
Qantas flight from NZ in Sydney 'close proximity event'

16 mins ago
A Qantas Boeing 737-800

A Qantas Boeing 737-800 (Source: Getty)

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau is investigating a "close proximity event" at Sydney Airport late last month that involved a flight from New Zealand.

It involved two Qantas Boeing 737 aircraft - one departing for Brisbane and the other arriving from Auckland.

Both aircraft were using runway 16L shortly before 6pm on April 29.

"It was reported that at 1747 local time, after a preceding flight had vacated runway 16L, the controller issued VH-VZM (to Brisbane) with a take-off clearance, and there was a close proximity event with VH-VZW (from Auckland) on approach," the bureau said in a preliminary report.

"The controller reportedly instructed the flight crew of VH-VZW to conduct a missed approach and then vectored the aircraft onto a diverging track."

It will interview involved parties, examine radar, radio and flight data recordings, obtain relevant information from the operator and air traffic service provider, and collect other evidence as needed.

Qantas told The Australian that both flights had about 170 passengers on board and its pilots "followed air traffic control directions".

