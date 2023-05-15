New Zealand
Person injured after car crashes into Auckland school

10:27am
A vehicle which crashed into Kristin School in Albany, on Auckland's North Shore.

A vehicle which crashed into Kristin School in Albany, on Auckland's North Shore.

Emergency services are at the scene after a car crashed into a school on Auckland's North Shore this morning.

Police were called to the single-car crash at Kristin School, in Albany, about 8.31am, a police spokesperson said.

"The driver of the vehicle is understood to have received minor injuries," they said.

St John Ambulance said one person was taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.

No significant damage to the building has been reported and no one else was injured in the crash.

Kristin School also issued a statement on the accident: "There was an incident this morning where a car made contact with a classroom during the morning drop off period.

"The driver of the car has been taken to North Shore Hospital as a precautionary measure. No one else was involved, or has been hurt, as a result of this accident. The students are all safe and well, as are their teachers, and normal lessons are continuing."

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

New ZealandAucklandAccidents

