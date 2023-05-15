Part of Auckland's SH1 to close overnight after truck crash

Southbound lanes on parts of Auckland's Southern Motorway will be closed overnight for "emergency repairs" after a truck struck an overbridge earlier today.

The crash caused big delays for drivers leaving the city. Lanes were re-opened at around 4pm two hours after the truck hit the bridge near Penrose.

In an updated statement, Waka Kotahi said parts of SH1 and Penrose Road would be closed from 9pm tonight.

"SH1 southbound from Ellerslie-Penrose to Mt Wellington and Penrose Road will close from 9pm tonight to 6am tomorrow in order to carry out emergency repairs to the Penrose Road overbridge following a truck strike earlier this afternoon.

"Southbound traffic will be detoured from SH1 at the Ellerslie Panmure interchange to Great South Road until Mt Wellington," a spokesperson said.

The transport agency added that "the southbound closure may re-open to two lanes only once the works are completed and the props are installed" in order to allow "concrete to reach the required capacity".

"Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for their patience and understanding as we carry out these important repairs."

UPDATE 3:45PM

All southbound lanes are now OPEN. ^CO https://t.co/gKmTWhr2gP — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 15, 2023

For drivers travelling on Penrose Road, alternative diversions will also be in place.

"A signposted detour for northbound traffic into Penrose Road will be in place along Great South Road, onto Ellerslie Panmure Highway, Ferndale Road, Panorama Road and back onto Penrose Road," Waka Kotahi said.

"A signposted detour for southbound traffic into Penrose Road will be in place along Great South Road onto South-Eastern Highway, Carbine Road, Waipuna Road and back onto Penrose Road."