Nelson Council wants Govt help to pay for storm damage

By Jessica Roden, 1News Reporter
22 mins ago

Nelson City Council is asking the Government to help cover the cost to not only repair slips from last August's storm - but ensure they don't happen again.

There were 33 properties damaged by 18 slips from council land in last year's storm, many of which are incredibly complex to fix.

The council is only obligated to repair the land to the same state it was in beforehand. Nelson City Council Infrastructure Manager Alec Louverdis said that isn't an option.

"We know that if we got a similar event to what we got in August we'd end up with a similar result. And that is unacceptable."

A house damaged by a slip during last year's storm is now being destroyed. (Source: 1News)

Instead, the council has decided to future proof the land, using a variety of options like retaining walls and soil anchors to ensure there's a low risk of further land movement.

Mayor Nick Smith said that comes at a cost, which ratepayers alone can't afford.

"I accept that there's always going to be an argument about cost. I am proposing that we share the betterment cost 50-50. I think that's a pretty fair deal for the Crown."

It will cost $5 million to restore the slips to how they were before the storm. But to future proof them will be $12 million extra, which the council would like to split with the Government.

Smith said sharing the cost is fair.

"Nelson taxpayers contributed to the huge cost of the Christchurch rebuild, the Kaikōura earthquakes, the events that have occurred with Cyclone Gabrielle. And I think it's fair that Nelson also receives some support in this recovery work."

This house was seriously damaged by a slip during the storm last August. (Source: 1News)

In the case of two properties the cost of repairs is so large the council has offered to payout the owners for the cost of the house instead.

With climate change, severe weather events will be felt more intensely and more frequently. So it's thought this approach could become a blueprint for other areas.

Local Government NZ's Stuart Crosby said the issue is something front of mind for local bodies.

"Small councils, in fact any council, even up to the size of Auckland cannot continually fund the replacement of critical infrastructure as a result of these weather events."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins didn't rule it out when asked about it as his post-Cabinet press conference today.

"That's always going to be a contentious area of discussion because in some cases building back better isn't just about building back in a more resilient way.

"It's also about actually improving the value of those assets, so where the cost of that should fall of course will be a conversation between central and local government."

