Health
1News

Man in 90s died after receiving wrong medication in hospital

37 mins ago
A hospital ward (file photo).

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

A man in his 90s died after being given the wrong medication in hospital, the Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner has found.

The man was originally admitted to hospital in 2018 with stroke-like symptoms, but a CT scan revealed he was having seizures.

"During his follow-up treatment he received the wrong medication, which was incorrectly prepared and administered by the two registered nurses," Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Vanessa Caldwell said.

"The man became unresponsive, was moved to the ICU and passed away three days later from pneumonia following an overdose of the incorrect medication."

The two nurses involved in the man's care were found to have breached the district health board's policy and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation's guidelines, with the DHB criticised for its "unclear policy and its storage of the medication".

The findings explain that the nurses went to the medical room on the ward to retrieve diazepam and levetiracetam for the patient. Levetiracetam is used to treat seizures.

When one of the nurses asked the pharmacy technician where the levetiracetam was, she replied "it's on the shelf".

The nurse found the diazepam but could not find the levetiracetam, so she asked the second nurse if they had run out.

The second nurse "informed her that the levetiracetam had been moved to the shelf opposite, with the other injectable drugs".

The first nurse then "went to retrieve the levetiracetam from the shelf and saw a medication beginning with 'lev' and selected it believing that it was levetiracetam" when it was actually levomepromazine, an anti-psychotic medication.

The second nurse checked the box and also mistook the name.

In her statement to police, the pharmacy technician said she questioned the dose, as 500mg of levomepromazine "felt wrong", but the first nurse "confirmed to her that it was the correct dose".

A doctor said that "if he was going to prescribe [levomepromazine], the quantity of the script would have been something like 6 [mg]".

The error was discovered after the pharmacy technician later mentioned the dose to a colleague, who said the amount wasn't "okay".

When two other pharmacists "arrived in the drug room they found 20 open ampoules of levomepromazine and began to panic".

One of them found the second nurse and asked if they'd administrated those vials to the man, and the pharmacist "cannot remember [the nurse's] response, but could tell by the look on her face that the patient had received the wrong medication".

Clinical records state that 210mg of the medication had been given by the time the infusion was turned off.

Both nurses have apologised to the man's family.

New ZealandHealth

SHARE ME

More Stories

Covid-19: Person in 20s among 66 deaths, cases steady

Covid-19: Person in 20s among 66 deaths, cases steady

The numbers cover the week from Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14.

1:12pm

Women caught in breast cancer screening fails all harmed - patient

Women caught in breast cancer screening fails all harmed - patient

One of the women diagnosed with cancer after breast screening failures in Wellington says they were all harmed, no matter what a review says.

7:23am

2:22

'We can achieve wonderful things' - Reducing child poverty for Māori

'We can achieve wonderful things' - Reducing child poverty for Māori

9:22pm

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

Sun, May 14

Gisborne Hospital nurses to strike over growing workloads

Gisborne Hospital nurses to strike over growing workloads

Sat, May 13

Being online is good for something: preventing dementia

Being online is good for something: preventing dementia

Fri, May 12

More Stories

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

One ticket wins $10.5m Lotto Powerball jackpot

Lots of Kiwis will have purchased tickets for the draw with Mother's Day in mind.

Sat, May 13

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

MoE urges teachers to halt strike action as 11th hour offer made

Rolling strike action is planned from tomorrow through to Thursday but the Ministry of Education has made another offer tonight.

Mon, May 8

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Watch: Kokkinakis smashes racquet as Murray wins unbelievable rally

Fri, Jan 20

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Jessica Mutch McKay: Hipkins leaves capital gains tax door ajar

Sat, Apr 29

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

March 5, 2018

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

National commits to tough new anti-gang laws if elected

June 11, 2022

Latest

Popular

11 mins ago

Te Pāti Māori and National have 'nothing in common' - co-leader

19:23

Te Pāti Māori and National have 'nothing in common' - co-leader

37 mins ago

Man in 90s died after receiving wrong medication in hospital

Man in 90s died after receiving wrong medication in hospital

46 mins ago

Where do tax dollars go? National would introduce 'taxpayer receipts'

Where do tax dollars go? National would introduce 'taxpayer receipts'

49 mins ago

Full video: Luxon speaks to media after pre-Budget speech

Full video: Luxon speaks to media after pre-Budget speech

1:12pm

Covid-19: Person in 20s among 66 deaths, cases steady

Covid-19: Person in 20s among 66 deaths, cases steady

SPONSORED

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver

Sponsored by NZ Post

How free NZ Post courier services are helping charities really deliver
1
2
3
4
5
6