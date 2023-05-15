Health
Covid-19: Person in 20s among 66 deaths, cases steady

1:12pm
A man takes a Covid test.

A man takes a Covid test. (Source: istock.com)

There have been 11,739 new Covid-19 infections reported in New Zealand over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, May 8 to Sunday, May 14.

As at midnight Sunday there were 247 people in hospital with the virus.

Six people were in an intensive care unit as at midnight Sunday.

Sixty-six people with the virus have died.

One was in their 20s, two were in their 50s, eight were in their 60s, 20 were in their 70s, 21 were in their 80s and 14 were aged over 90.

Forty were women and 26 were men.

Of the 66 deaths reported, 13 were from Canterbury, 11 were from Auckland, 10 were from the Southern District, seven each were from Waikato and Wellington, four each were from Bay of Plenty and the Lakes District, three were from Nelson Marlborough, two each were from Northland, the MidCentral District and Whanganui, and one was from an unknown location.

The total number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2850.

