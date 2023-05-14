Rugby
1News

'One of my heroes' - Grant Robertson pays tribute to Bruce Robertson

39 mins ago
Dubbed 'the prince of centres', Robertson is considered one of the best centres in All Blacks history.

Dubbed 'the prince of centres', Robertson is considered one of the best centres in All Blacks history. (Source: Photosport)

Minister of Sport Grant Robertson has paid tribute to the life and career of All Blacks midfielder Bruce Robertson, who died yesterday aged 71.

Grant Robertson, no relation, said today his namesake “was one of my heroes”, when he was growing up.

Bruce Robertson played 34 Tests and more than 100 games for the All Blacks in total in a career which spanned from 1972 to 1981.

“The prince of centres,” Robertson said. “He played an enormous number of games. These days the All Blacks play more than a dozen Tests a year. To play more than 100 games for the All Blacks during the era that he was playing in is an extraordinary thing.

“He was instrumental in a number of incredible All Black wins while playing over a long period of time. And like many people, he contributed significantly to the game coaching after he retired. An enormous loss.”

Bruce Robertson, from Hastings, played more than 135 games for Counties, with the provincial union announcing the passing of their former player on Facebook yesterday.

"Considered by many as the greatest centre in New Zealand Rugby history, Robertson was a giant of the game in the 1970s and was voted as the greatest player in the history of Counties Manukau Rugby by a panel of expert judges in 2020," the union wrote.

"Bruce was a true rugby servant and leaves a lasting legacy at our Union. Our love and thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

“He was the creator, or made the final pass in a number of memorable All Blacks tries in that period and was praised for his pace, silky pass and swerve, and his thinking approach to the game.”

Hastings was selected for Counties when he was only 19.

He toured South Africa with the All Blacks in 1976, a visit that introduced him to the country’s apartheid regime. As a result he pulled out of the 1981 series against the Springboks in New Zealand in protest.

After retiring from rugby, Robertson remained in the sport as a coaching development officer with Auckland and worked as an assistant with the Blues in Super Rugby.

He also coached Counties Manukau when they played in the NPC second division in 2002 and 2003.

