Kate, Princess of Wales, plays piano in surprise Eurovision appearance

11:09am
The Princess of Wales playing piano in her surprise appearance.

The Princess of Wales playing piano in her surprise appearance. (Source: Twitter)

Catherine, Princess of Wales, made a surprise appearance on the piano at the start of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The 41-year-old royal appeared in the opening minutes of Saturday's final in Liverpool (7am today New Zealand time) as she accompanied Ukraine's 2022 champions Kalush Orchestra in a performance of their winning song, 'Stefania'.

Catherine's performance was recorded in the drawing room of Windsor Castle earlier this month and featured in pre-recorded clips alongside a number of British musical stars, such as last year's Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Joss Stone.

Kalush Orchestra were shown performing their song from the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station in Kyiv.

A message shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Twitter account read: "A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning Eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool."

The event is being held in Liverpool as the UK stepped in to host as Ukraine is unable to stage the event due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Catherine is an accomplished piano player and previously performed with pop star Tom Walker when he sang during a 2021 Christmas carol service she hosted at Westminster Abbey.

Rita Ora performed during the semi-final earlier this week and said she wants Eurovision fans to remember how Britain has sheltered Ukrainian refugees.

The 32-year-old singer said alongside a picture of her backstage with a 12-year-old girl: “This is Sofiia – A dancer and refugee from Rivne, in the northwest of Kyiv. She has been living in Warrington since 2022.

“To me, Sofiia represents strength and hope during these turbulent, tragic and changeable times.

“We must not forget the privilege the UK has to play its part as Host Nation at the Eurovision 2023 for Ukraine after the Kalush Orchestra won the contest last year.”

