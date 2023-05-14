South Auckland bike crash leaves person fighting for life

A person has been critically injured after a serious crash between a bicycle and a vehicle in Auckland's Manurewa.

Police said in a statement that emergency responders were called to the scene just after 7.15am. Transport in the area has been disrupted as a result.

"Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a vehicle and a cyclist on Great South Road, Manurewa. Police were notified of the crash at 7.15am.

"One person has sustained critical injuries.

"Great South Road at Mcannalley Street has been closed. Diversions are in place at Weymouth Road and Myers Road.

Auckland Transport had said bus services are diverting as a result of the crash.

"Due to a crash on Great South Rd, bus route 33 and Southern Line Rail Bus services will detour until further notice. Bus stops missed: 6047, 6042, 2403, 2416, 2427, 2420, 6051."

Due to a crash on Great South Rd, bus route 33 & RBS services will be detoured until further notice.

St John said the injured person had been taken to Auckland City Hospital.

"Three vehicles attended the incident and treated one patient, and transported one patient to Auckland City Hospital."

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.