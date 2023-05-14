Five hospitalised after Rangitata River jet boat accident

A Canterbury jet boat accident has left five people injured, two being in a serious condition.

Maritime NZ told 1News they received distress beacon alerts just after 2pm on the Rangitata River, and were aware of three people that were injured, including a head injury, spinal injury, and broken leg.

"They, plus another two people were transported to Christchurch Hospital by EMS helicopters," they said in a statement.

"Two helicopters were tasked by RCCNZ to provide assistance, one from a local private operator and another, an EMS helicopter from Christchurch.

"A second EMS helicopter, from Christchurch, was tasked by the Hato Hone St John AirDesk."

ADVERTISEMENT

They added that the involved boat was among a group of seven jet boats and the others weren't involved.

St John Ambulance said in a statement it responded to the incident with two additional helicopters.

"[We] have transported five patients to Christchurch hospital; two in a serious condition, one in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition," it said.