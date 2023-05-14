$35m into mental health and wellbeing for cyclone-affected areas

The Government will inject $35 million into initiatives to address mental health and wellbeing in cyclone-affected areas.

Summary of new mental health and wellbeing package

$10 million - for community-led mental wellbeing initiatives, including expanding the Mana Ake programme to all Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti primary and intermediate schools to support children impacted by the cyclone

$6.1million - for workforce relief for locum GP, pharmacy and nursing staff, an increase in funding for air ambulance for an additional six months and improved access to online GP, community health, mental health and addiction, and registered nurse consultations

$8.9million - for front-line health providers supporting isolated communities in Northland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay, including funding for air and road transport for people to get to appointments, medical outreach, and other hospital services for isolated communities, as well as funding alternative provision of acute healthcare, and urgent repairs to hospital facilities as a result of the impact of the North Island weather events

$1.7million - for leasing vehicles to provide access to services and diesel generators for the operation of health services while repairs are undertaken

$8.3million - for the Hauora Māori disaster response, for urgent services that support whānau wellbeing and the community to recover from the impacts of North Island weather events

The announcement is part of a massive pre-Budget weather resilience package announced today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said other disasters in New Zealand and around the world showed mental health impacts emerge over time.

She expected the demand for various services would change over the next six to 12 months, and the Government's response would "evolve to ensure we’re responding”.

“It’s not just the immediate response that’s important, there are longer-term impacts on mental health."

She said that was why the Government allocated $10 million to provide additional support for community-led mental well-being initiatives and was rolling out the "successful Mana Ake programme to all Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti primary and intermediate schools to support children impacted by the cyclone".

“Mana Ake works by providing support to schools and whānau when children are experiencing issues affecting their mental wellbeing."

Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. (Source: Getty)

The programme was already operating in Canterbury and Kaikōura, Northland, Counties Manukau, Lakes, Bay of Plenty and the West Coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have heard from local GPs and community providers in the affected areas about what they need in this recovery. We are acting on those requests, which is why this Budget also provides $6.1 million to cover community, primary and residential care."

That funding would provide workforce relief for locum GPs, pharmacy and nursing staff, an increase funding for air ambulance for an additional six months and improved access to online GP, community health, mental health and addiction, and registered nurse consultations.

“The devastating weather events have made it harder for some people to get to medical appointments or for specialists to get into affected regions to provide care.

“In response to this, the Cyclone Budget package also covers $8.9 million in funding for front-line health providers supporting isolated communities in Northland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay.

“This includes funding for air and road transport helping people get to appointments, medical outreach, and other hospital services for isolated communities.

“It also funds alternative provision of acute healthcare and urgent repairs to hospital facilities as a result of the impact of the North Island weather events."

A further $1.7 million would go toward leasing suitable vehicles to provide access to services and diesel generators for the operation of health services while repairs are undertaken.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another $8.3 million would go toward the Hauora Māori disaster response - aimed at urgent services that support whānau well-being and the community to recover from the impacts of North Island weather events.